APC organises awareness seminar and Blood donation camp

KARACHI - Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi’s Medical and Social Welfare Committee in collaboration with the Patient Welfare Association, organized a seminar titled “Aatiya-e-Ummid” (Gift of Hope) at the Haseena Moin Hall. The seminar focused on raising awareness about blood donation and thalassemia. Several prominent medical professionals, including Chairman of the Medical and Social Welfare Committee Dr. Qaisar Sajjad, Consultant Hematologist Noor ul Ain, Chief Oncologist and Pediatric Oncologist Dr. Uzma Imam, Gastroenterology and Hepatitis Specialist Dr. Huma Qureshi, Expert in women’s health Prof. Dr. Riffat Jaleel, and Shariah Advisor Maulana Mufti Hussain, shared their insights. Dr Qaisar Sajjad emphasized the importance of health, stating, “Health is wealth, and it is heartening to see the enthusiasm of the participants today.” He acknowledged the common perception that the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi only hosts cultural programs like dramas, music, and dance.

However, this institution also addressed health related issues. He highlighted that the council’s Medical and Social Welfare Committee has been active in providing significant support during crises such as floods, earthquakes, and the COVID-19 pandemic. Dr. Sajjad credited the success of these initiatives to the personal interest and tireless efforts of the President Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi Muhammad Ahmad Shah.

He also mentioned that the council has established a clinic where members can receive free check-ups. During her speech, Dr. Noor ul Ain emphasized the importance of good health for blood donation, noting that donors should weight more than 50 kg and have a hemoglobin level of at least 12.5.

She dispelled the misconception that women cannot donate blood, explaining that women can donate if they are healthy and free from any illness, although they typically have lower hemoglobin levels than men.

Maulana Mufti Hussain addressed the religious perspective on blood donation, clarifying that individuals are not the sole owners of their blood and that helping others by donating blood is a virtuous act. He added that a husband can donate blood to his wife.

Dr Uzma Imam highlighted that cancer patients often have reduced bone marrow capacity to produce blood, making them dependent on blood donations.

She advised that before any surgery, the patient’s hemoglobin level should be at least 10. Prof. Dr. Riffat Jaleel advocated for premarital thalassemia testing to prevent the disease, noting that such tests can also be conducted during pregnancy.

She stressed the importance of ensuring that children are born healthy to avoid future hardships for both the child and the parents.

Dr Huma Qureshi mentioned that the Thalassemia Act has been in effect in Sindh since 2013, but there is a need for more practical implementation.

She warned that improper blood transfusions are a major cause of hepatitis, underscoring that while blood donations save lives, they can also transmit diseases. The blood donation services continued from 11 AM to 5 PM, with a large number of men, women, and young people participating. The event concluded with Dr. Qaisar Sajjad receiving a shield from the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi in recognition of his contributions.