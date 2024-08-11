Sunday, August 11, 2024
Army officer martyred following attack in Tirah Valley

Web Desk
8:36 PM | August 11, 2024
National

Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik succumbed to wounds and embraced martyrdom at Combined Military Hospital, Peshawar on Sunday. 

As per ISPR, on Friday last, fire exchange took place between security forces and Khawarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District.

At one of the locations in Bagh, Lieutenant Uzair Mehmood Malik, leading his troops from the front, fought bravely and sent four Khawarij to hell. However, during intense fire exchange, the officer got critically injured and was under treatment at CMH Peshawar.

