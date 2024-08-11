Azm-e-Istehkam postage stamp issued to honour Arshad Nadeem: Tarar

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar on Saturday announced the issuance of a special postage stamp to not only honour the Paris Olympics’ gold medalist Arshad Nadeem, but also the freedom struggle of the Pakistani nation and its achievements on the occasion of the 77th Independence Day. The initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, said the minister in a news statement. Tarar said the special postage stamp has been titled “Azm-e-Istehkam” which is a testament to the country’s commitment to development and prosperity. He said a picture of the Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem has been added to the stamp to pay tribute to him for winning a Gold Medal and setting a new Olympic record by throwing the javelin at a distance of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics 2024. The minister said the freedom struggle of Pakistan’s nation and its symbolic importance have been highlighted by adding an image of Minar-e-Pakistan to the stamp. He said that the stamp issued by the Government of Pakistan on the occasion of Independence Day, would continue to remind the future generations not only about the struggle and sacrifices made by our ancestors for the freedom, but also the commitment of the government for the development of Pakistan.