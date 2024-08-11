Bahawalpur DC reviews anti-dengue campaign

BAHAWALPUR - Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Anwar Jappa presided over the meeting of District Emergency Response Committee for Anti-Dengue in the committee room of the office. In the meeting, the measures taken with reference to anti-Dengue from 29th July 2024 to 7th August were reviewed. On this occasion, Additional Deputy Commissioner General Muhammad Ahmar Ali, DHO Dr. Zeeshan Rauf, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar, officers of Bahawal Victoria Hospital and Sir Sadiq Muhammad Khan Abbasi Hospital, Deputy District Health Officers, Entomologists and officers and focal persons of related departments were present. The Deputy Commissioner directed that the implementation of preventive measures against dengue should be ensured. He said that along with sanitation issues, the roofs should be cleaned. He said that Android user activities should be improved and active in the field. He said that legal action should be taken against those who do not perform Android user activities properly. He said that surveillance of dengue larvae should be done regularly and indoor facilities should be established for dengue control. And the members of the outdoor teams should work effectively in the field. The Deputy Commissioner said that coverage of hotspots should be ensured 100% with regard to breeding of dengue larvae across the district. He said that the emergency response committee for dengue control established at the tehsil level should work in an active manner and every meeting at the tehsil level should be held regularly and the members should work in an active manner in the field. In the meeting, District Focal Person Dr. Qudsia Anwar while giving a briefing said that 5205 suspected dengue cases have been reported throughout the district from January 1, 2024 to August 7 and there are 7 dengue patients who have traveled from other cities. He further said that dengue larvae were found at 37 places during surveillance from January 1, 2024 to August 7. He said that effective measures are being taken to eliminate dengue larvae. He said that there are 1806 dengue hotspots across the district whose coverage has been ensured. He said that 520 indoor and outdoor teams are active in the field for anti-dengue activities across the district.