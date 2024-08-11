Citizens burdened by 14 electricity price surges in one year in Pakistan

Electricity prices in Pakistan have surged 14 times over the last 12 months, imposing a significant financial burden on the citizens. The series of price hikes, which occurred from July 2023 to August 2024, have resulted in an additional cost of over Rs 455 billion to consumers.

The most substantial increase took place in March 2024, when electricity prices rose by Rs 7.06 per unit. These frequent adjustments have made it increasingly difficult for citizens to manage their expenses, prompting calls for the government to review the fuel adjustment mechanism to provide relief.

Below is a breakdown of the monthly adjustments in electricity prices:

July 2023: Rs 1.90 per unit increase

August 2023: Rs 1.81 per unit increase

September 2023: Rs 1.46 per unit increase

October 2023: Rs 1.71 per unit increase

November 2023: Rs 0.40 per unit increase

December 2023: Rs 3.08 per unit increase

January 2024: Rs 4.13 per unit increase

February 2024: Rs 4.57 per unit increase

March 2024: Rs 7.06 per unit increase

April 2024: Rs 4.92 per unit increase

May 2024: Rs 2.84 per unit increase

June 2024: Rs 3.33 per unit increase

July 2024: Rs 3.33 per unit increase

August 2024: Rs 2.56 per unit increase

These increases have had a profound impact on the daily lives of Pakistanis, with many struggling to cope with the rising cost of living.

In a tragic incident related to the ongoing price hikes, a man killed his brother over a dispute regarding an electricity bill in Gujranwala. The two brothers, who lived with their elderly mother, argued over the payment of a bill that exceeded Rs 30,000. The argument escalated, leading to one brother fatally stabbing the other with a sharp-edged knife.

The government is under increasing pressure to address the issue of rising electricity prices and implement measures to prevent further tragedies and alleviate the financial strain on the public.