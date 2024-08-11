Commissioner announces indiscriminate action against encroachers

KARACHI - Commissioner Karachi Syed Hassan Naqvi on Saturday chaired a meeting and decided to continue the campaign for the removal of soft encroachments causing traffic congestion in Karachi.

Action will be taken to prevent re-encroachment and effective measures will be taken in this regard. The meeting was attended among others by all Deputy Commissioners via video link at his office on Saturday. Additional Commissioner-II Syed Ghazanfar Ali Shah, Assistant Commissioner Headquarters Commissioner office Rabia Syed, and others were also present in the meeting.

The meeting discussed various measures in this regard and decided to take legal action against those who re-encroach. It was ensured that the roads from which encroachments were removed and traffic congestion was reduced, the flow of traffic would be maintained and re-encroachment would not be allowed.

The meeting also discussed alternative measures and various suggestions were considered. Deputy Commissioner South Altaf Sario said that they had taken action to remove encroachments causing traffic congestion, from the roads including Akbar Road, Abdullah Haroon Road, MA Jinnah Road, II Chundrigar Road, Garden Nishtar Road, Chakiwara, and Paper Market.

According to Deputy Commissioner East, encroachments were removed from Continental Hotel Bakery Road, Khudadad Colony Soldier Bazaar, and other areas in District East. The meeting was informed that the barriers established by citizens in various streets of Gulshan Iqbal have also been removed.

The meeting decided that the district administration East would take action against encroachments from Hassan Square to Nipa Chowrangi. The Commissioner said that the flow of traffic is being affected due to encroachments on University Road, and priority measures are needed.

The meeting directed action also to be taken on Safora Goth. Deputy Commissioner Central Fawad Ghaffar Somroo said that action against encroachers was taken in District Central at Water Pump Ayesha Manzil, and arrangements have been made to remove encroachments at Five Star Chowrangi

The meeting decided to take action with the officials of Wildlife Department to permanently remove the bird market in Liaquatabad.

Deputy Commissioner said that the bird market was removed several times before action was taken almost every week.

Deputy Commissioner Keamari Junaid Khan said that encroachments have been removed from 12 roads and service roads in District Keamari, including SITE Rashidabad and Manghopir Road.

He said that truck parking has been removed from the road and service road at Truck STAND Hawksbay . Action was taken on six roads in District Korangi, and 13 operations were conducted in District Malir. It was reported that encroachments were removed from under the Quaidabad Flyover. The meeting also reviewed the operation to remove illegal and unsafe billboards. Deputy Commissioners briefed that they have started removing billboards. Various unsafe billboards have been removed in each district, and action is ongoing on others.

Deputy Commissioner West Ahmed Ali Siddiqui presented a report on the inspection of hospitals, dispensaries, and basic health units in the district. He emphasized the need to improve facilities in hospitals, and ensure the availability of doctors.