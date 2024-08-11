Echoes of 1914: Lessons  in Economic Rebirth

As we commemorate the 110th anniversary of the July Crisis of 1914, it is essential to reflect on the intricate dynamics that led to the First World War and its profound impact on the global economy. The crisis, which began with the assassination of Archduke Franz Ferdinand, serves as a stark reminder of how localized events can spiral into global calamities, reshaping economic and political landscapes. This historical episode, marked by the end of an era of globalization and the onset of unprecedented economic turmoil, offers valuable lessons for our contemporary world. Today, we face a myriad of challenges—from climate change and geopolitical conflicts to energy crises and economic inequality—that echo the tumultuous periods of the early 20th century and the 2007-08 financial crisis. By understanding the past and addressing these issues with coordinated global efforts, we can navigate the complexities of economic rebirth and work towards a more stable, prosperous, and sustainable future.

Fast forward to July 2007, and financial markets faced a similar scenario of underestimated risk. Early tremors due to problems with US sub-prime mortgages were largely dismissed. However, when financial markets froze in August 2007, it set the stage for the near-collapse of the Western banking system 13 months later. This crisis highlighted that we often know far less than we think. Warning signs were ignored, leading to disastrous consequences. The after-effects of the 2007-08 crash continue to linger, much like the long-lasting impacts of the First World War.

Today, the world grapples with challenges that echo the tumultuous periods of the past. The climate crisis is one of the most pressing issues of our time. Rising global temperatures, melting ice caps, and extreme weather events threaten ecosystems, economies, and communities worldwide. The transition to renewable energy sources and sustainable practices is crucial, yet it requires significant investments and international cooperation. The lessons of past recoveries highlight the need for coordinated global efforts to address this existential threat. Similarly, the world remains entangled in numerous conflicts, from the ongoing war in Ukraine to tensions in the South China Sea. These conflicts disrupt global trade, displace millions, and create economic instability. Just as the First World War reshaped the global order, contemporary conflicts have far-reaching implications for international relations and economic stability.

The world also faces a critical energy challenge, with rising demand, volatile prices, and the urgent need to reduce carbon emissions. The transition from fossil fuels to renewable energy is essential to combat climate change, but it also poses significant economic and logistical challenges. The energy crisis of the 1970s offers a historical parallel, demonstrating the need for strategic planning and investment in alternative energy sources. Additionally, economic inequality continues to widen, both within and between countries. This exacerbates social tensions and undermines political stability. Addressing this issue requires comprehensive policies that promote inclusive growth and ensure that the benefits of economic development are broadly shared.

UN Secretary-General António Guterres, speaking at the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit, emphasized the need to end deep global divisions and conflicts to tackle the world’s existential threats: climate change and the negative impacts of the AI boom. He underscored that peace is a precondition for sustainable development and the enjoyment of human rights. Guterres called for ceasefires and lasting peace in multiple conflict zones, from the Middle East to Ukraine, and from Sudan to the Sahel. He stressed that global challenges cannot be solved on a country-by-country basis and called for a reaffirmation of the commitment to multilateralism, with the United Nations at its centre. Guterres also highlighted the rapid advancement of AI, warning that it is exacerbating power imbalances, concentrating wealth, undermining human rights, and increasing global tensions. He proposed the creation of a flexible UN AI Office to oversee efforts in managing AI’s impact.

Looking to the future, some believe the 2007-08 crisis marked the end of a period of phoney growth based on debt and over-exploitation of the planet. Former US Treasury Secretary Larry Summers suggested we might face secular stagnation, while economist Robert Gordon argued that recent technological advances are not as significant in boosting productivity as earlier innovations like electricity and the internal combustion engine. Conversely, Gerard Lyons, former chief economist at Standard Chartered, takes a more optimistic view. He acknowledges the many risks, including growing inequality and climate change, but argues that the global economy could ultimately emerge stronger from its recent challenges. History supports this perspective: the global economy has regenerated before and can do so again.The lessons of the 1914-45 period underscore that economic rebirth can be a long and painful process. It requires addressing fundamental weaknesses in the economic model and embracing global solutions to global problems. As we reflect on the 110th anniversary of the July Crisis of 1914, it is crucial to remember that while the path to economic recovery is fraught with challenges, it is also paved with opportunities for renewal and growth. The resilience and ingenuity of the global community in the face of adversity remain our greatest assets in navigating the complexities of economic rebirth. By understanding the past and addressing current challenges head-on, we can pave the way for a more stable, prosperous, and sustainable future.

MAJID BURFAT,

Karachi.