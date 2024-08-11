Ethics Committee restores membership of 11 PTI MPAs as Assembly meets today

LAHORE - On the recommendations of the Ethics Committee, Speaker Punjab Assembly Mohammad Ahmad Khan on Saturday restored the membership of eleven PTI members a day before the start of 13th session of the Punjab Assembly.

An important meeting of the Committee on Ethics was held to promote mutual respect and effective governance between the opposition and government benches here Saturday. Speaker Malik Muhammad Ahmad Khan chaired the meeting. Eleven members from both the opposition and government benches attended the meeting. The committee unanimously recommended the reinstatement of 11 suspended opposition members. The Opposition has been protesting outside the Punjab Assembly building for the last one month demanding restoration of membership of their suspended members. The Assembly Secretariat issued a notification for the reinstatement of the 11 suspended opposition members based on the committee’s recommendation. The Ethics Committee will be made a permanent part of the assembly’s rules and regulations.

This committee will play a key role in impartially and transparently monitoring the conduct of members. There was consensus on implementing a zero-tolerance policy against any member’s humiliation or defamation during the assembly’s proceedings. The committee agreed to ensure the protection of parliamentary rights and traditions of the Leader of the House and the Leader of the Opposition. The committee decided that no member would be allowed to use obscene or inappropriate language or engage in verbal abuse during the assembly’s proceedings. It was also agreed to prohibit derogatory remarks against female members and ensure their respect.

The committee strongly condemned such incidents that have occurred in the past assuring the protection of the respect and dignity of the Speaker.