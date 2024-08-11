Facilitation desks set up to address minority community grievances

SUKKUR - The Minorities Affairs Department, Government of Sindh on Saturday has established Facilitation Desks at the divisional level across the province to address and resolve the grievances and issues of the minority community. Through these Facilitation Desks, the minority community will also be provided with legal assistance.

In this regard, the minority community has been advised to reach out to their respective Regional Facilitation Desk for solutions to their concerns.

According to details, a Facilitation Desk has been established in the office of the Deputy Director, Minority Affairs Department in Sukkur on Saturday. The Sukkur divisional Facilitation Desk can be contacted at telephone numbers 0715633000, 0719239110, or Deputy Director Zuhaib Ali Shah at mobile number 03367100070.

Similarly, in Larkana division, the Facilitation Desk has been set up in the office of the Deputy Director, Minorities Affairs Department, located at the Commissioner’s Office. The minority community can contact Deputy Director Amir Ali Shah at 0749410592 and 03332012000 for redressal of their grievances.

Meanwhile, in Hyderabad, the Divisional Facilitation Desk has been established at the Deputy Director’s Office, Shahbaz Building, Ground Floor. In case of any complaints, members of the minority community can contact Deputy Director Ahmad Bakhsh at 0229201566 and 0333600068.

Like wise, in Mirpur Khas, the Divisional Facilitation Desk has been established at the Deputy Director, Minorities Affairs Department office, located at Vocational Training Center, Jawahar Road with Contact no of Deputy Director Ahmad Bakhsh are 0233821029 and 0333600068. In Karachi, the Divisional Facilitation Desk has been set up at the Deputy Director, Minorities Affairs Department office, located at Old KDA Building-3, Ground Floor, Sindh Secretariat with contact no of Atif Ali Shehlani 02199213431 and 03002555680.