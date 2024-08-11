Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal blames incompetent leadership for country's challenges

Federal Minister for Planning and Reforms Ahsan Iqbal has criticized the country's previous leadership for pushing Pakistan toward destruction, citing incompetence and mismanagement. Speaking at a ceremony, Iqbal emphasized the potential of Pakistan’s agricultural economy to boost revenue through increased exports, provided the country adheres to international standards in production.

Highlighting the importance of dedication and hard work, the minister praised Olympian Arshad Nadeem for winning a gold medal, bringing pride to Pakistan through his commitment.

Addressing the ongoing power crisis, Iqbal attributed the issues to missteps by past governments. He outlined the current government's efforts to address these challenges, acknowledging the financial burden on citizens due to expensive electricity and price hikes. "These are bitter pills we have to swallow for two to three years," Iqbal remarked.

Regarding the International Monetary Fund (IMF) loan, the minister defended the decision to seek financial assistance, stating, "It is a bitter recipe of the IMF, but without it, the country would have faced bankruptcy."

Iqbal stressed the need for political stability in Pakistan, calling for unity among political parties. "Instead of branding each other as thieves and dacoits, we must work jointly for the betterment of Pakistan," he urged.

The minister criticized the frequent sit-ins, protests, and chaos, which he believes have led the country toward anarchy and destruction. He also lamented the short-lived nature of policies in Pakistan, mentioning that no policy was allowed to remain in effect for more than three to four years. The China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), he said, has been derailed due to political instability and judicial interventions, referencing the Supreme Court's verdict on reserved seats as a source of uncertainty.