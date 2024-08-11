Flour rate further decreased

FAISALABAD - The government has made further decrease in the rate of flour bags of 10 kilograms (kg) and 20 kg to facilitate consumers. Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abdullah Nayyar Sheikh said here on Saturday that on special direction of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, flour rate was further decreased and now the 10-kg bag would be available at rate of Rs.805 instead of Rs.820 whereas 20-kg flour bag could be purchased at Rs.1610 instead of Rs.1640. He said that district administration has also activated price control magistrates and officers of food department to ensure availability of flour bags at subsidized rates across the district, he added.