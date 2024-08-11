Fully electric 90-passenger plane could fly 500 miles

COPENHAGAN - Commercial aviation is struggling to reduce its climate impact and it’s currently not on track to meet its goal of net-zero emissions by 2050. Sustainable aviation fuel is not being produced fast enough and there seem to be few alternatives on the horizon to fuel-hungry jet engines and turboprops. One problem is that electrification is not as easy with planes as it is with road vehicles, and the consensus in the industry seems to be that battery technology needs to evolve before electric passenger aircraft can become a reality. However, Dutch startup Elysian is challenging that assumption with its plans for a fully electric regional aircraft, with a range of 500 miles (805 kilometers) and space for 90 passengers, capable of reducing emissions by 90% — which it aims to fly commercially within a decade. “Many experts say you need battery technology beyond [anything that will be available until] 2050 to get reasonable range and payload capability,” says Reynard de Vries, director of design and engineering at Elysian. “But the question we asked ourselves was, ‘how do I get the maximum range for the battery technology that we already have?’ One can fly much farther with battery-powered electric aircraft than what most studies claim — if you make the right choices.” The plane, called E9X, exists only on paper for now — Elysian plans to build a scale model within two to three years, and a full-scale prototype by 2030. However, its main design features are already known, and are somewhat surprising. “You shouldn’t assume that an electric plane is going to look like the (most successful) planes of today,” de Vries says, adding that a common misconception is that electric planes should essentially be electrified versions of the lightest regional turboprops. That, he says, would make the range too limited, likely below 60 miles. “What you really have to do is design it from scratch, starting with a blank sheet. What you end up with is a plane that in weight proportions, for example, looks much more like old 1960s jets. A plane with a very high proportion of batteries and a much lower proportion of structural weight. The result is an aircraft that’s much larger and heavier, but can fly much farther than people previously thought.”

The E9X will have eight propeller engines and a wingspan of almost 138 feet (42 meters) — larger than a Boeing 737 or an Airbus A320, though both can carry more than double the passengers — as well as a thinner fuselage, which de Vries says improves both the structural and aerodynamic characteristics.