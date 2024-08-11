General Mirza Visits UK, enhances security cooperation

Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee General Sahir Shamshad Mirza, who is on an official visit to the United Kingdom, held separate meetings with Admiral Sir Tony Radakin, Chief of Defence Staff, and General Sir Roland Walker, Chief of the General Staff of the UK.

According to a statement by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the discussions during these meetings focused on areas of mutual interest, including bilateral defense and security cooperation, counter-terrorism strategies, and the prevailing regional environment. Both sides reiterated their commitment to strengthening defense ties and working closely on security matters.

The British military leadership praised the professionalism of the Pakistan Armed Forces and acknowledged their significant sacrifices in the fight against terrorism. Admiral Radakin and General Walker expressed their admiration for the role played by Pakistan and its armed forces in promoting regional and global security.

Earlier, Pakistan and the United Kingdom agreed to enhance bilateral cooperation during a telephone conversation between Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Senator Ishaq Dar and the newly appointed UK Secretary of State for Foreign Affairs, Commonwealth and Development Affairs, David Lammy.

During the conversation, Deputy Prime Minister Dar expressed his desire to collaborate with Foreign Secretary Lammy on various issues, including tackling climate change, creating opportunities for youth, and boosting trade and investment between the two countries.

These developments mark a positive step in the ongoing efforts to strengthen the strategic partnership between Pakistan and the United Kingdom, with a focus on mutual interests and global challenges.