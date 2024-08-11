Heavy monsoon rains leave 11 dead in Balochistan: PDMA

ISLAMABAD - At least 11 people killed, including three children while eight others injured in the relentless monsoon rains in Balochistan. The Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has released a comprehensive report detailing the extent of the damage inflicted by the ongoing rains, reported a private news channel.

According to the PDMA, Infrastructure has suffered significantly, with 15 homes completely destroyed and 34 partially damaged due to the flooding. Furthermore, 62 acres of farmland have been adversely affected, and 12 kilometers of roads have sustained damage, disrupting transportation and access. The flooding has also compromised vital infrastructure, with five bridges reported damaged, while lightning strikes and related incidents have led to the death of 82 livestock.

In response to the crisis, PDMA officials have mobilized relief efforts across the affected regions. Recognizing the severity of the situation, the Government of Balochistan has declared an emergency in four of the most severely hit districts to expedite aid, rescue, and rehabilitation initiatives.

Meanwhile, Federal Flood Commission (FFC) has said that at present River Indus is flowing in “Medium Flood” in Taunsa-Guddu reach and in “Low Flood” in Kalabagh-Chashma reach and at Sukkur Barrage while River Kabul is flowing in “Low Flood” at Nowshera. According to the daily FFC report released on Saturday, all other major rivers in the Indus River System including Rivers Jhelum, Chenab, Ravi, and Sutlej are discharging normal flows.

Medium level flows are expected in River Chenab along with Nullahs in catchments of Rivers Chenab and Ravi during the period from August 11 to 13. Besides, low to medium level flows are also expected in the Hill Torrents of D.G. Khan Division and nullahs of Zhob, Sibi, Nasirabad and Kalat Divisions during the said period. The combined live storage in the country’s major reservoirs (Tarbela, Mangla, and Chashma) stands at 10.147 MAF (i.e. 75.98% of the maximum live storage capacity of 13.354 MAF).

Meanwhile, according to the Flood Forecasting Division (FFD), yesterday’s trough of Westerly Wave over Northeastern Iran lies over Northern parts of Afghanistan and adjoining areas. Yesterday’s upper air cyclonic circulation over central Jharkhand (India) remained stationary. The active monsoon trough extends from upper air circulation at Jharkhand (India) to Northeastern Punjab. Moderate to strong moist currents are penetrating the upper parts of the country from Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal up to 5,000 feet. Seasonal Low lies over northeast Balochistan.

FFD has predicted scattered to widespread thunderstorm rain of Moderate to Heavy Intensity with Isolated Very Heavy Falls over the upper catchments of all the major rivers along Islamabad for the next 24 hours. Scattered thunderstorm rain of Moderate Intensity with Isolated Heavy Falls is expected over Punjab (Rawalpindi, Sargodha, Gujranwala, Lahore, Bahawalpur and D.G. Khan Divisions) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu and D.I. Khan Divisions) along with isolated thunderstorm rain of moderate intensity over Balochistan (Zhob, Sibbi, Nasirabad & Kalat Divisions) during the same period.