Heavy rainfall brings relief, challenges to major cities in Pakistan

An early morning deluge accompanied by a cool breeze brought a pleasant change in the weather across various areas of Lahore. However, the intense rainfall has led to the inundation of low-lying regions, causing significant challenges for city residents.

Heavy rain was recorded in several parts of the provincial capital, including Lakshmi Chowk, Abbott Road, Shimla Pahari, and Mall Road. Additionally, areas such as Gulberg, Kalma Chowk, Jail Road, and Ferozepur Road experienced substantial downpours.

Severe rainfall also affected other regions of Lahore, including Qartaba Chowk, Chouburji, Islampura, Band Road, Gulshan Ravi, Samanabad, Mughalpura, Taj Pura, Farukhabad, and Chowk Nakhuda. The heavy precipitation led to flooding in these low-lying areas and resulted in power outages across several neighborhoods.

Meanwhile, the twin cities of Islamabad and Rawalpindi were not spared, as they also faced heavy rainfall, leading to flooding in low-lying areas and causing power disruptions.

Further south, various parts of Karachi experienced rainfall, providing much-needed relief from the sweltering heat, although concerns about flooding remain.

The Pakistan Meteorological Department has forecasted continued rain in different parts of the country today. In response to the adverse weather conditions, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) has issued an advisory to deputy commissioners across Punjab, including Lahore, urging them to remain on high alert.

The Director General of PDMA emphasized the need for city administrations to stay vigilant due to the risk of urban flooding. Residents in affected areas are advised to take necessary precautions and avoid unnecessary travel during the inclement weather.

As the nation grapples with the challenges posed by the heavy rainfall, authorities continue to monitor the situation and respond to the needs of the affected communities.