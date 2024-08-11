Heavy rainfall paralyses Rawalpindi

ISLAMABAD - Torrential rain in Rawalpindi has brought life to a standstill, with streets and roads transforming into ponds and water invading homes.

According to a private news channel, the relentless downpour has caused the water level in Nala-Lai to rise significantly, prompting authorities to issue warnings to residents and emergency services.

The Meteorological Department reported that 65mm of rain was recorded in Syedpur, 51mm in Golra, 110mm in P.Bokra, and 94mm in the Kachari area. Consequently, the water level in Nala-Lai reached 10 feet at Katariya and 9.5 feet at Gawalmandi, leading to a pre-alert being issued for the Gawalmandi area.

The heavy rainfall has led to severe flooding in various parts of Rawalpindi, with rainwater entering homes and streets resembling lakes.

Residents in areas such as Shale Village, Tench Bhatta, and People’s Colony found themselves trapped as their homes were surrounded by water.

Deputy Commissioner (DC) Rawalpindi Hassan Waqar Cheema here on Saturday visited Nullah Leh and reviewed the water level after heavy rain in the twin cities, Rawalpindi and Islamabad. He said that the situation was normal and the authorities concerned were monitoring the situation. He informed that Rawalpindi received 72 MM rainfall on Saturday. In Nullah Leh, the water level was recorded up to 9.5 feet at Gawalmandi and 11.8 at Kattarian.

The officers and personnel of all the departments concerned including Rescue 1122 and WASA were on high alert at all 19 vulnerable points particularly in low-lying areas to cope with any emergency. He urged the citizens not to go near drains. All the arrangements were in place to deal with urban flooding, he informed.

13 relief camps were established in Rawalpindi to provide relief and assistance to the citizens, Hasan Waqar Cheema said adding, Water and Sanitation Agency was monitoring the water level situation in Nullah Leh.

Meanwhile, Rawalpindi district police in a crackdown on drug peddlers managed to recover 16 kg hashish and arrested 11 accused, said a police spokesman here on Saturday.

He informed that Civil Lines, Kahuta, Saddar Wah, Jatli, Dhamial, Saddar Baroni and New Town police conducted raids in their respective jurisdiction and arrested 11 drug pushers namely Imran alias Mani, Kamran, Imran, Yasir, Haris, Wahad, Nasir, Waqas, Umar, Samiullah and Azab and recovered total 16 kg hashish from their possession.

The accused would be challaned with concrete evidence, he said, adding that actions against drug peddlers would continue to eradicate the scourge of drugs.