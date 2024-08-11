Hero’s welcome home for Arshad Nadeem after Olympic Gold

LAHORE/PARIS - Pakistan will bestow its second highest civilian honour, the Hilal-e-Imtiaz, upon Arshad Nadeem, the 27-year-old javelin thrower who won the gold medal and created a new record at the Paris Olympics this week.

With his win, a 40-year-old drought of individual gold medals for the country came to an end. President Asif Ali Zardari Saturday announced the decision, hailing Nadeem’s achievement as a source of immense pride for Pakistan. The award will be formally conferred upon the athlete in a special ceremony.

“Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable performance has made the nation proud on the global stage. His outstanding success in athletics is a source of pride for the country,” President Zardari stated in a letter.

The President will confer the civil award upon Arshad Nadeem during a special ceremony to be held in recognition of his prominent performance in sports. The President will confer the civil award under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution,” an official statement issued by President House said, on Saturday.

Under the constitutional provision, the president can confer Pakistani citizens with civil awards in recognition of their meritorious services in different fields of life.

Upon the President’s directive, a letter had been dispatched by the Aiwan-e-Sadr to the Cabinet Division, in this regard. The federal government has also issued a special postage stamp themed ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ in connection with Pakistan’s Independence Day, which will be celebrated on Wednesday.

The postage stamp features an image of Pakistani Olympian Arshad Nadeem, paying tribute to his achievements. Arshad Nadeem set a new Olympic record with a javelin throw of 92.97 meters at the Paris Olympics and won the gold medal, serving as an inspiration for the younger generation.

The title ‘Azm-e-Istehkam’ on the postage stamp represents the government’s unwavering commitment to the country’s progress and stability.

The inclusion of the Minar-e-Pakistan in the design also highlights the symbolic significance of Pakistan’s struggle for independence.

The postage stamp aims to educate future generations about the country’s struggle for independence, the sacrifices made, and the government’s continued efforts toward stability.

Arshad Nadeem is set to return home late Saturday after ending the country’s 40-year-long wait for a gold medal with a record-breaking 92.97 metre javelin throw, knocking defending champion Neeraj Chopra of arch-rival India into second place at the Paris Olympics 2024.

The ace javelin thrower will receive a hero’s welcome at the Allama Iqbal International Airport, Lahore, upon his arrival in the wee hours of Sunday.

The flight carrying Nadeem and the team accompanying him will touch down in Lahore around 1:00am.

Speaking to the media at Istanbul airport on Saturday on his way back to country from Paris, the gold medallist said that he “can’t wait to reach my homeland”. “I can’t express my joy in words. I can see everyone is waiting for me,” he said.

Nadeem further stated that it was due to the nation’s prayers that he got the honour at the Olympic Games. The star javelin thrower set a new Olympic record with a massive throw of 92.97 metres in a thrilling final on Thursday. This earned him a gold medal, first for Pakistan in four decades.

Nadeem’s hometown, Mian Channu, is very excited to celebrate his triumph in grand style.

In this regard, the deputy commissioner (DC) of Khanewal district hailed the achievement of the javelin thrower. “Arshad Nadeem’s accomplishment is monumental. He has made Pakistan proud in Paris,” remarked the DC.

Along with the gold medallist, Chairman of South Asian Athletics Muhammad Akram Sahi and his coach Salman Butt will be travelling back to Lahore. The Athletics Federation of Pakistan and the Sports Board of Punjab have made arrangements to provide a grand reception to the national hero.

Muhammad Akram Sahi stated: “Arshad Nadeem has brought great joy to the nation, and his reception will be historic.”

The Federal Board of Revenue (FBR) on Saturday categorically denied rumors circulating on social media that it plans to tax the prize money won by Pakistan’s Olympic gold medalist, Arshad Nadeem.

It is clarified that Arshad Nadeem is our National Hero who has not only elevated Pakistan’s image in the whole world but has made the whole Pakistani nation overjoyed by winning a Gold Medal after 40 years in the olympics, said a FBR news release.

FBR also clarified that there is no withholding tax on his prizes and the government and FBR are determined to make his income exempt much before he files his return in September, 2025.

Embassy of Pakistan in Paris celebrates Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievement

Embassy of Pakistan Paris France hosted an outstanding event to celebrate Arshad Nadeem’s remarkable achievement and to honour his spectacular success at Paris Olympics 2024, on Saturday at the Embassy.

Being open house invite - Pakistani Diaspora in France participated with full enthusiasm and vigour. Everyone wanted to greet and be photographed with Arshad. Children were excited to get his autograph - lifetime memories.

Javelin Olympic Champion Arshad Nadeem flew back to Pakistan on Saturday. Gold Medal - New Olympic Record - what an incredible journey of Arshad. The Embassy has played a pro-active role in covering all activities and events of the on-going Olympics inclusive of visit of Federal Minister for IPC who represented the Government of Pakistan in the opening ceremony of Olympics besides a series of sideline meetings in UNESCO, Commonwealth and others. Olympics being the mega event of this year has been well coordinated on all fronts by the Embassy of Pakistan with Pakistan Olympics Contingent and the host country. Media liaison and social media projection on Embassy’s social media pages together with interviews and interactions with French and Pakistan Media Representatives based in France have remained outstanding. Well done Ambassador Asim Iftikhar Ahmad and his team.