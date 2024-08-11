Arshad Nadeem’s heroics at the Olympics will be remembered for a long time. In a country that has been starved for sporting success, his historic achievement of bringing home Pakistan’s first gold medal has reignited the imagination and pride of the Pakistani populace. The government is rightly honouring Arshad Nadeem for his remarkable feat.

He will be conferred with the Hilal-e-Imtiaz for his outstanding performance. He has also been awarded cash prizes by both the Sindh and Punjab provincial governments. Additionally, the government has announced the launch of a new stamp commemorating Arshad Nadeem’s achievement.

Undoubtedly, all of this recognition is well-deserved. However, the true way the government can honour Arshad Nadeem and do justice to his story is by rebuilding the infrastructure that supports Olympic sports such as gymnastics, swimming, shooting, javelin, and hockey—a sport in which Pakistan once excelled. Arshad Nadeem’s journey is one of perseverance against the odds, despite being a natural athlete who would have thrived in any other country with better support systems.

His success came in spite of these challenges, not because of any significant government support. Properly honouring his legacy means ensuring that the next Arshad Nadeem is identified, trained, and provided with a pathway to success and sporting excellence—opportunities that many potential athletes in Pakistan have not had. If we look at social media platforms like TikTok and Instagram, we can see countless videos of young children imitating Nadeem by picking up sticks and trying to throw them as far as they can.

This is the moment the government needs to seize. Honour Arshad Nadeem and celebrate his achievement, but also ensure that his legacy is just beginning and will inspire and enable the next generation of Olympic medalists in Pakistan.