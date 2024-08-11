ICCI, CDA to make joint efforts for promoting sports in Islamabad: Bakhtawari

ISLAMABAD - President Islamabad Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ICCI), Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari has highlighted the crucial role of public-private partnership in building a robust sports ecosystem, emphasizing that this collaboration is vital for promoting a happier and healthier lifestyle for leading a pleasing life. Speaking during a meeting with Director Sports and Culture, Capital Development Authority (CDA) Malik Atta and his team here at the Chamber House on Saturday, Bakhtawari discussed potential areas of cooperation to encourage sports development in Islamabad. The meeting focused on harnessing the collective strengths of both sectors to create a thriving sports culture in the capital city. President ICCI said that Pakistan’s Arshad Nadeem made history by winning the first-ever Olympic gold medal for the country in athletics with an Olympic record of 92.97 meters in the javelin throw and that it will be matter of pride for the Chamber to celebrate this victory in collaborate with the CDA. He said that ICCI is interested to promote athletics and other sports in the capital city and it will be a great favour if the CDA allocates any ground to the Chamber which will be developed and equipped with all the necessary modern facilities under the Corporate Social Responsibility. Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari further said that the ICCI also intends to establish a Sports Academy for the benefit of its members as well as the citizens and that it wish to organize a marathon in the capital with the collaboration of the Ethiopian Ambassador who himself is a marathon runner and is desirous of bringing marathon runners in Islamabad which will surely contribute in the promotion of sports in the city as well as the country. Former ICCI president and Secretary General United Business Group (UBG), Zafar Bakhtawari also emphasized the crucial role of collaborative efforts in promoting healthy activities in the city. He stressed that such initiatives are vital for the benefit of the youth, who are the future nation-builders. Director Sports and Culture CDA Malik Atta, while highly appreciating the ICCI especially its President Ahsan Zafar Bakhtawari for the continued support to the CDA with regard to the resolution of business community’s problems for the ease of doing businesses pledged all out cooperation of the Authority for the purpose by adding that Chamber’s collaboration will actually be a great service not only to the Department but the residents also. He said that a Committee comprising ICCI and CDA representatives will be formed at the earliest to finalize the modalities and implementation on the plan. The meeting was also attended by Chaudhry Maqsood Tabish, Dr. Usman, Malik Bashir Awan, Sajid Iqbal, Nasir Chaudhry, Imtiaz Abbasi and Chaudhry Irfan.

World Lion Day observed

World Lion Day was observed across the globe, including in Pakistan, on Saturday. This day aimed to raise awareness about the critical situation facing lions and the urgent need for their conservation. It served as a vital reminder of the importance of these majestic creatures, highlighting their crucial role in the ecosystems and cultures, as well as the significant challenges they face in the wild. He stressed the need for a positive change in the behavior towards complainants.

The meeting was attended by Federal Secretary Interior Khurram Ali Agha, Chairman CDA Muhammad Ali Randhawa, DIG Operations, and other high officials.