Independence Day preparations in full swing

LAHORE - Preparations and events in connection with Independence Day celebrations are continuing across country. People in large number particularly children and youth are buying flags, badges and other green color objects including dresses and caps to mark independence anniversary of motherland. The Youth Affairs and Sports Department Punjab is organising Azadi Marathon in Lahore today.The 12-kilometer Azadi Marathon will commence at 7:00 a.m. from Liberty Roundabout Gulberg III and conclude at the Central Point Gulberg III passing through various locations.

Preparations for observing Independence Day are also in full swing in Azad Jammu and Kashmir like other parts of the country.

Bazaars, shops and buildings have been decorated with national flags, buntings, pictures of national heroes and lights. Youngsters have also decorated their bikes and motorcars with national flags.