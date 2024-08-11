Interior minister orders upgradation of Islamabad’s police stations

Islamabad - Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi on Saturday ordered the upgradation of the capital city’s police stations to smart stations, highlighting that the traditional law enforcement centers have become a symbol of fear and citizens think multiple times before visiting them. He gave these directions while chairing a meeting at the Ministry of Interior, which was attended by Secretary Interior Muhammad Khurram Agha, Chairman Capital Development Authority (CDA) Muhammad Ali Randhawa and senior officials of capital administration as well as police. “Islamabad is the face of Pakistan, the minister said, emphasizing that he has personally visited the police stations in the capital city and witnessed their deplorable conditions. We need to make the capital a world-class city by immediately adopting smart policing,” he said, adding that all possible resources would be provided to build smart police stations and this transformation would be carried out in phases. He said well-mannered and educated police officers would be deployed at these facilities. He directed the swift implementation of the plan, saying that a high-quality design at a low cost should be prepared for the upgrade. Naqvi also directed that spaces should be identified for police stations to be established in make-shift and rented buildings till the transformation completes.

He underscored that there would be no compromise on merit in police recruitments and only young people who are fit, educated, and meet the merit criteria will be selected. He stressed the need for a positive change in the behavior of police towards redressal of complainants.