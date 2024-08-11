JI seeks action against solid waste officials over New Karachi Town office attack

KARACHI - Saifuddin Advocate, the Leader of the Opposition in the City Council, has said that the attack on the New Karachi Town Office by employees of solid waste management was totally unacceptable. Detailing the issue, he said that some 15 to 20 employees of the solid waste management, led by their director operations Mr Farhan, attacked on the office of the New Karachi Town Office. The miscreants, he added, locked the elected representatives at the office and subjected the visitors to torture. The police was informed but the police personnel arrived there played the role of a spectator, he said, adding that similarly, the high-ups at the solid waste management did nothing despite the fact that they were approached. He said that the deep silence on part of the solid waste management as well as government officials indicate that the criminal act was well deliberated. Saifuddin Advocate further said that the mayor, the local government minister and the police did nothing despite written letter on the issue. If the situation remains the same, the opposition will take action, he said. The opposition leader further said that at one hand the performance of the solid waste management was awful, whereas on the other it’s employees started threatening the elected representatives, pressing them to discharge their duties. He said that the prevailing situation would not be tolerated at any cost.