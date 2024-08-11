Justifying Genocide

Another day, another brutal massacre in Gaza, and another day passes with the West barely blinking an eye at the murder of hundreds. The actions speak for themselves now. Israel has effectively destroyed every habitable space in Gaza, obliterated every source of food, water, and sanitation, blocked access to medical and fuel supplies, and relentlessly drives the entire population up and down the length of the Gaza Strip, bombing them as they go.

Throughout this, Israeli snipers, drones, and aircraft target anyone who strays from the crowd. This is not war anymore—this is the culling of civilians, carried out with brutal efficiency. Yet Western media remains firmly in the hands of pro-Zionist movement supporters.

Minutes after the bombing of a school was announced, Israeli-linked accounts went into overdrive on the messaging app X, claiming it was a Hamas headquarters and that Hamas leaders were the target. This is a familiar narrative, one they’ve repeated every time thousands of civilians are killed, essentially justifying their actions before the world. Similarly, news organizations like Reuters, which supplies news across the globe, quickly altered their headlines to obscure the fact that Israel had targeted a school and used language to cast doubt on the reported casualties.

This has been happening repeatedly. Meanwhile, social media platforms such as Meta, X, and Google continue to block, divert, and throttle traffic to pro-Palestine accounts. This genocide is enabled by the conscious actions of journalists and tech giants worldwide.

It is their manipulation and misuse of language, their deliberate obfuscation of facts, that has brought us to this point. After all, if it were not for the propagandists posing as journalists, no one would have been led to believe that their Muslim neighbors were people who needed to be eliminated. And yet, through their actions, we find ourselves here, with journalism being twisted to perpetuate further evil in Palestine.