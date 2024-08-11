Karachi City FC clinches National Women’s Football Club C’ship title

LAHORE - Karachi City Football Club clinched the National Women’s Football Club Championship 2024 title by humbling Legacy FC 4-0 in the final match played at Jinnah Stadium on Saturday night. The grand finale took place between the two top teams, with Karachi City FC showcasing their exceptional skills and strategy. In the first half, Karachi City FC took a 2-0 lead over Legacy FC. Ramin Fareed scored the first goal for Karachi City FC in the 14th minute, followed by Sarah’s goal in the 28th minute. The team’s momentum continued in the second half, with Zahmeena scoring the third goal in the 52nd minute. Zulfia sealed the victory with the fourth goal in the 75th minute. The winning team received a cash prize of Rs 1 million, while the runner-up earned Rs 500,000. The third-place team, Karachi United, took home Rs 300,000, and the Fair Play award went to Hazara Quetta, who were awarded Rs 200,000. Nadia Khan from Karachi City was honored as the best player of the tournament, Nisha Ashraf from Karachi City was named the best goalkeeper, and Eman Mustafa was recognized as the top scorer with 8 goals. The final was attended by a distinguished group of guests, including Haroon Malik, Chairman of the Pakistan Football Federation NC, PHF President Tariq Bugti, MNA Jamal Raisani, Lahore Qalandars CEO and owner Atif Rana, NC member Shahid Niaz Khokhar, and a large audience of football enthusiasts. The final match was a testament to Karachi City FC’s outstanding performance throughout the championship. Their victory is a result of their dedication, teamwork, and passion for the sport. This achievement marks a significant milestone in women’s football in Pakistan, and Karachi City FC’s triumph will undoubtedly inspire future generations of female footballers.