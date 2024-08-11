Katie Price in Heathrow arrest after court no-show

HEATHROW - Katie Price has been arrested at Heathrow Airport for failing to attend court and taken into police custody. An arrest warrant was issued for the former model on 30 July after she failed to attend a court hearing relating to her bankruptcies. The Metropolitan Police said a 46-year-old woman had been arrested at Heathrow at 19:45 BST. Ms Price was bailed hours after being held and will appear before a judge at the Royal Courts of Justice later on Friday. She was detained after returning to the UK. Photos have emerged showing her with bandages around her face, near police vans at the airport. The PA news agency understands Ms Price, who was born in Brighton but lives in Surrey, was bailed by an out-of-hours magistrate later on Thursday evening. She was declared bankrupt in November 2019 and again in March this year. At a hearing in February, she was ordered to pay 40% of her monthly income from the website OnlyFans for the next three years, in relation to her first bankruptcy. She was declared bankrupt for a second time in March because of an unpaid tax bill of more than £750,000.

‘Piecemeal co-operation’

Previously, Insolvency and Companies Court Judge Catherine Burton said Ms Price had received “very clear warnings” she must attend the hearing on 30 July.

She had been due to face questions about her finances in the specialist bankruptcy court in London from barristers representing the trustee of her two bankruptcies.

The judge at the previous hearing said she risked arrest if she did not attend further court dates, adding that evidence must be provided if she could not appear.

But the court heard it had been reported that Ms Price had travelled to Turkey. Issuing the arrest warrant, Judge Burton said that Ms Price had provided no explanation for her absence from the court hearing.

Judge Burton added that an arrest warrant was not issued “lightly” but Ms Price had offered only “piecemeal co-operation” and had failed to provide the “most basic information” in relation to her bankruptcies.