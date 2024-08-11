KP govt to launch Taleem Card project

Peshawar - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has decided to launch ‘Taleem Card’ project, with the pilot phase set to commence in Upper Chitral. The decision was taken during a meeting chaired by Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Ali Amin Gandapur at the Chief Minister’s House in Peshawar.

The meeting was attended by KP Minister for Elementary and Secondary Education Faisal Tarakai, Advisor to the Chief Minister for Finance Muzamil Aslam, Chief Secretary Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, Secretary of Elementary and Secondary Education Masood Ahmad, and other officials.

The Chief Minister described the ‘Taleem Card’ as a flagship project of his government aimed at enabling students from backward areas to access quality education from reputable institutions.

He emphasised the importance of swiftly mobilising resources and preparing the necessary arrangements to ensure the project’s quick start. The education and finance departments were specifically directed to expedite efforts in the shortest possible time.

The decision to pilot the project in Upper Chitral was made following a briefing by Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, who provided insights from his recent visit to the area. The visit was conducted at the Chief Minister’s directive to assess the situation in Upper Chitral following the glacier outburst event.

In response to the briefing, the Chief Minister inquired about the short- and long-term planning needs for supporting the displaced population. He further directed the relevant authorities to explore all possible options for providing housing solutions to those affected by the disaster. A sustainable plan for long-term rehabilitation was also mandated.

The meeting also addressed other initiatives aimed at improving education in remote and underdeveloped areas. In line with a promise made to the top-scoring female student in the recent board examinations, the Chief Minister instructed the Education Department to expedite establishment of a school in Shangla, the student’s home district.

During a prize distribution ceremony, it was revealed that the student, supported by her father, had to travel long distances to receive education privately due to the lack of a local school, ultimately securing top position in her exams.