Middle East on Tenterhooks

What could the US policy objectives in the Middle East be at this point in time? Although US administrations have long supported a two-state solution for the Palestine-Israel conflict, there has been no real progress on the issue. Israel remains adamant about a one-state solution and is strongly opposed to the idea of an independent Palestinian state. Nevertheless, the US clearly desires a safe and secure Israel that lives in peace with its neighbours, while retaining its position as the most dominant, unchallenged military power and hegemon in the region. In the current strategic environment, the US has deployed its forces in the region. The aims could be manifold: first, to reassure its allies, especially Israel (and its adversaries too), that the US is a trustworthy and reliable partner that honours its commitments regardless of the cost; second, to deter or limit war by presenting overwhelming military force to Iran and its proxies and threatening untold devastation and destruction; third, if deterrence fails, to support Israel in military and intelligence operations whenever, wherever, and however required; fourth, to re-emphasise its strong opposition to the use of “terrorism” as a legitimate tool of statecraft; and fifth, to reiterate its unique position as the world’s premier security provider.

Israel’s policy objectives in Gaza would have included the establishment of a stable, broad-based government that is neither hostile to Israel nor poses a threat. A peaceful resolution of the conflict in Gaza and a cessation of militant attacks from its territory could pave the way for similar deals and peace with Israel’s other neighbours. Furthermore, this war has brought the Abraham Accords to a screeching halt, much to the detriment of US-Israeli interests. A just resolution of the Gaza impasse might create the environment for a resumption of the Abraham Accords, though the fundamental question of Palestine and its statehood would still remain as the proverbial Damocles’ sword hanging over peace in the Middle East.

The IDF could have been given the objective of establishing Israel’s total control and hegemony over Gaza. Multiple military objectives would have been identified. First, to overwhelm and subdue Gaza, preventing its territory from being used as a base or launchpad for militant attacks against Israel. Second, to destabilise, isolate, dissipate, and destroy Hamas as a militant entity, especially targeting its organisational structure. Third, to destroy its military capabilities and capacity to carry out militant activities in the future. Fourth, to destroy its military infrastructure, including tunnels, that allow it to escape punitive strikes by the IDF. Fifth, to destroy the network that continues to support, replenish, and reinforce its ranks and warfighting potential. Sixth, to break the nexus between Hamas and the Gazans by demonising, decimating, defeating, and humiliating the former. Seventh, to free the hostages held by Hamas. However, the IDF seems to have failed to achieve any of its objectives despite the war having waged for 10 months. There is still no broad-based government in Gaza, the Gazans remain stoically defiant and resilient, Hamas is still not totally destroyed but is resurgent, its infrastructure and network survive, and the hostages have still not been freed.

Now it all depends on how Iran responds to the outrageous violation of its sovereignty and territorial integrity by the assassination of Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. Israel is clearly holding the smoking gun. However, a conventional war is out of the question, as neither antagonist has the means, reach, or stamina to fight one (Israel lacks the necessary manpower, Iran the necessary sophisticated weapon systems). It is therefore more likely to be either an asymmetric war or limited to a furious exchange of air attacks, missiles, rockets, drones, and militant forays across Israel’s borders. Blocking the SLOCs through the Persian Gulf/Hormuz Straits, though enticing, is highly unlikely due to the serious geoeconomic and geopolitical repercussions it would bring for Iran. However, any attacks on Iran’s nuclear facilities might instigate such a reaction with attendant ramifications for the world economy. Will PM Netanyahu present the world with yet another fait accompli?

Iran has many options. It could decide on a low-key, limited response as it has done many times before, especially when its Consulate in Syria was attacked, killing some senior military personnel. It might also consider an asymmetric response, allowing its proxies to engage Israel on multiple fronts. It could also become directly involved and lead the response against Israel. This could be a multi-directional, multidimensional response involving Hezbollah (reportedly with over 150,000 missiles of various types) engaging Israel from Lebanon, Hamas rejuvenating its militant attacks from Gaza, Houthis renewing their attacks on international shipping in the Bab el Mandab region, and Iran launching a series of missile, rocket, and drone attacks on Israel itself. Shia militias from Iraq and Syria could join the fray as well.

The Arab Peace Plan holds the key to resolving the Palestine-Israel conflict. A two-state solution, with Israel withdrawing to pre-1967 borders and Palestine having its capital in East Jerusalem, will bring peace and security to Israelis and Arabs alike. This will help revive the Abraham Accords and pacify the entire region. Furthermore, it could create the grounds to restart the JCPOA and engage Iran on its nuclear programme, which has reportedly advanced far beyond the breakout stage already.

This challenge must be turned into an opportunity for peace and stability in the Middle East. It becomes inevitable then that under the auspices of the UN, the US-led West and the KSA-led Arabs launch a comprehensive initiative that brings lasting peace and progress to the peoples of this rather tortured region. They all deserve better.

Imran Malik

The writer is a retired brigadier of the Pakistan Army. He can be reached at im.k846@gmail.com and tweets @K846Im.