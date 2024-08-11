Negotiations with political parties in final stage to get provincial rights: Kundi

PESHAWAR - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Saturday said that negotiations with representatives of all political parties are in final stage to discuss with the center for securing provincial rights. He said this during a meeting with former Senator Afrasiab Khattak, the senior leader of the National Democratic Movement (NDM). The meeting also included Ahmad Karim Kundi, the parliamentary leader of the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) in the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, and NDM leader Kifayat Azad.

The discussion focused on the current political situation in the country and the law and order situation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Governor Faisal Karim Kundi emphasized the importance of seeking guidance and advice from senior political leaders. He revealed that negotiations with political parties are in final stage to discuss with the federal government for provincial rights. He stressed the need to form a political jirga to negotiate with the federal government with strong arguments for provincial rights.

Kundi highlighted the role of Ahmad Karim Kundi in effectively representing Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s interests both in the Governor’s House and the provincial assembly. He underscored the priorities of promoting the province’s culture, tourism, and sports, and bringing the rich Pashtun culture and hospitality into the global spotlight. He also stressed the importance of focusing on peace to accelerate the development process, noting that intellectuals, scholars, and opinion leaders play a crucial role in this endeavor. Afrasiab Khattak praised Governor Faisal Karim Kundi and MPA Ahmad Kundi for their efforts in advocating for Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s issues. He emphasized the necessity of political forces uniting on a single platform to address the province’s challenges. The NDM expressed its full support for Governor Faisal Karim Kundi’s struggle for provincial rights and affirmed its commitment to protecting and promoting Pashtun rights, traditions, culture, and art.

Meanwhile, the Governor Faisal Karim Kundi has highlighted the critical need to promote messages of peace and tolerance from mosques, minarets, and Sufi shrines.

Speaking during a meeting with Sufi leader Syed Sultan Faiz-ul-Hassan Sarwari Qadri at the Darbar Sultan Bahu Trust, Governor Faisal Kundi emphasized that the write up and teachings of Sultan Bahu are rich in principles of peace, tolerance, and monotheism.

Kundi stressed the importance of introducing the younger generation to Sultan Bahu’s teachings to protect them from disbelief and polytheism.

He lauded Sultan Faiz-ul-Hassan Sarwari Qadri for his efforts to modernize and integrate mosque and Sufi shrine systems with contemporary education at the Masjid Hussain in Jhang.

He also praised the Sultan Bahu Trust’s efforts in promoting both religious and modern education and their welfare services in countries such as the UK and Pakistan.

The Governor described these efforts as exemplary and worthy of emulation.

In response, Syed Sultan Faiz-ul-Hassan Sarwari Qadri acknowledged the Governor’s commendation and appreciated his commitment to serving Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Governor Faisal Karim Kundi on this occasion also visited the residence of Federal Minister for Petroleum, Musaddiq Malik, to offer his condolences on the death of the minister’s uncle.

Former Chairman of the Public Accounts Committee, Nadeem Afzal Chan, accompanied the Governor.

During the visit, Governor Kundi expressed his sympathies to Minister Malik and offered prayers for the departed soul.

Following the condolence meeting, discussions were held on the country’s political situation and regional issues.