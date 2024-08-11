Lahore - Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari stated that minorities are the crown of our head, and there will be a historic session of the Punjab Assembly today regarding minorities. Our mission is to eliminate fear, insecurity, and a sense of deprivation from the hearts of minorities, she said. Under the leadership of Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz, historic measures are being taken to ensure the protection of minority rights. A resolution will be presented in the Punjab Assembly on August 11 to mark National Minorities Day, and the services of religious minorities will be acknowledged. She made these remarks at a press conference held at the DGPR. On this occasion, Minister for Minority Affairs Ramesh Singh Arora said that this year’s August 11 will be a significant day in Pakistan’s history as, for the first time in Punjab’s history, the International Day of Minorities will be observed in the Punjab Assembly. On August 11, 1947, Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah had made it clear that people would be free to go to their places of worship. Today, the Punjab government is taking historic steps to fulfill this promise. He added that Maryam Nawaz Sharif had distributed grants to the Christian community during Easter in Maryamabad and had initiated the harvest festival by personally harvesting crops during Baisakhi, making history with the enactment of the Sikh Marriage Act rules. The provincial minister further stated that the Minority Development Fund has been increased, and grants have also seen a significant rise.

In response to a question, Azma Bokhari expressed the desire that the opposition should participate in constructive work rather than causing disruptions and should stand with minorities on their National Day. Meanwhile, Information Minister Punjab Azma Bokhari said that the month of August brings a message of joy for the Pakistani nation, but the happiness and joy that Arshad Nadeem has brought to the nation on this Independence Day are beyond words. Certainly, Arshad Nadeem’s victory has made our Independence Day more glorious.

Many people win with the help of their entire team and start considering themselves national heroes and champions, she said. However, a so-called champion who has led the country into trouble has been lifted by the nation.

On the other hand, Arshad Nadeem from Mian Channu fought alone and made the entire nation proud.

She noted that it is a fact that the Youth Festival was initiated by Mian Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif, but it was shut down by a so-called athlete.

Many talented players, including Arshad Nadeem, emerged from the Youth Festivals, which greatly benefited Pakistan, she added.

The Information Minister said that when Arshad Nadeem returns to the country, he will be given a grand welcome.

Chief Minister Punjab Maryam Nawaz Sharif has announced a reward of 10 crore rupees for Olympic javelin thrower Arshad Nadeem. Arshad Nadeem will also be honored with Pakistan’s highest civilian award. She also mentioned that it is a pleasure for her that Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz has announced the establishment of a sports city in Mian Channu, which will be finalized with Arshad Nadeem’s consultation.