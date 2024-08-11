Pak-China trade conference highlights agricultural, investment collaboration

ISLAMABAD/KARACHI - Pakistan-China trade Conference at FoodAg 2024 highlighted agricultural collaboration and investment opportunities between the two countries. The Pakistan-China Agro Trade Conference, held as part of the three-day FoodAg 2024 expo at the Karachi Expo Centre, was marked by strong commitments to deepen agricultural trade and investment between the two nations, said a press release issued here on Saturday.

Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan delivered the keynote address, emphasizing the importance of leveraging Pakistan’s agricultural potential through strengthened ties with China. During his address, the minister highlighted the long-standing and robust relationship between Pakistan and China, which extends beyond trade and commerce. He pointed out that the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) serves as a cornerstone of their shared vision for economic growth, with agricultural cooperation being a critical area of focus. “Agriculture is the backbone of Pakistan’s economy,” stated the minister, adding, “With China’s expertise in agricultural innovation and technology, there is immense potential to transform Pakistan’s agro-based sector, boosting productivity, quality, and exports.”

The minister outlined several key initiatives aimed at enhancing agricultural collaboration including the establishment of the Pak-China Agricultural Cooperation Center, the development of CPEC Agricultural Demonstration Zones, and investments in cold chain logistics to reduce post-harvest losses. The minister also invited Chinese investors to explore opportunities in agro-processing, value addition, and the development of modern infrastructure in Pakistan. The conference featured discussions on sustainable agricultural practices, market access, and trade facilitation. The minister stressed the importance of adopting eco-friendly farming techniques and improving water management to ensure long-term agricultural sustainability. He also called for joint research initiatives and training programs to enhance the skills of Pakistani farmers and agronomists. Bilateral trade between Pakistan and China has seen significant growth, reaching $18 billion in 2023, with agricultural products playing a crucial role, he maintained. The minister expressed optimism that the conference and B2B interactions would further strengthen these ties, leading to new projects and collaborations.

Concluding his address, the minister expressed confidence that the outcomes of the Pak-China Agro Trade Conference would pave the way for a resilient and prosperous future for both nations’ agricultural sectors. “Together, we can harness the full potential of our agricultural partnership,” he remarked. The conference was attended by high-level delegations from China, including business leaders, investors, and government officials, all of whom expressed keen interest in expanding trade and investment with Pakistan in the agro-sector. Meanwhile, Federal Minister for Commerce Jam Kamal Khan has said the second edition of International Food and Agriculture Exhibition 2024 was participated by hundreds of delegations and companies from 75 countries which evinces their trust in Pakistan. He commended participation of women especially from Balochistan in the expo. While addressing a press conference during the FoodAg at Expo Centre on Saturday, he said that the exhibition of such level had been held for the first time in the history of the country.

Jam Kamal Khan said that the representatives from European Union, African countries, China, Malaysia, Indonesia, Vietnam and others had been participating in the three days exhibition. He said that along with Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Turkish ministers were also present in the opening ceremony. The visitors in the exhibition had not come from only one region but 800 delegations had come from 75 countries, he added. The commerce minister said that they would also organize exhibitions in other cities of the country. The minister said that this expo would help improve agriculture and exports related to it. He said that it would also have a positive effect on the farmers and the country’s economy. He said that the success of the exhibition was due to hard-work of the Ministry of Commerce and missions posted in different countries. Jam Kamal said that the world was interested in doing business with Pakistan. He said that it was a fact that the country was facing challenges and problems. He further said that in spite of these challenges the economy had stabilized and the inflation had decreased. The minister said that there were many opportunities in food and agriculture sector and big groups from other sectors of the country also wanted to come to this sector, which would also benefit the farmers.