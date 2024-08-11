Pakistan launches nationwide "Plant for Pakistan" campaign on 77th Independence Day

On the occasion of Pakistan’s 77th Independence Day, the government has officially launched the "Plant for Pakistan" campaign, aiming to reduce pollution and promote a culture of plantation across the country.

The campaign coincides with the monsoon season, recognized as the optimal period for planting due to the conducive weather conditions that allow plants to grow rapidly and develop into robust trees. This initiative is part of a broader effort to combat environmental challenges and improve the country’s green cover.

Key species selected for the campaign include neem, Indian rosewood, and Indian coral trees, which are known for their adaptability and environmental benefits. These trees not only provide shade and beauty but also play a significant role in improving air quality and supporting local ecosystems.

While the focus is on planting a large number of saplings across the country, the government emphasizes the importance of nurturing and caring for these young trees to ensure their healthy growth and longevity. Proper maintenance, including watering and protection from pests, is critical to the success of this campaign.

As part of the celebrations for the 77th Independence Day, communities, schools, and organizations are encouraged to participate in the campaign by planting trees in their local areas. The government has urged citizens to take responsibility for the care of these saplings to ensure they thrive and contribute to a healthier environment.

The "Plant for Pakistan" campaign reflects the country’s commitment to environmental sustainability and is a step towards achieving the national goal of a cleaner and greener Pakistan.