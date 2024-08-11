Pakistan observes national minorities day, acknowledges vital role of minority communities

On the occasion of National Minorities Day, the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR) emphasized the indispensable role of minority communities in the progress and prosperity of Pakistan. The armed forces recognized and celebrated the contributions of these communities to the nation.

In their message, the Service Chiefs extended their greetings to all minority groups across the country, underscoring the crucial part they play in society. The ISPR statement highlighted that the contributions of minority communities to the country's development are unforgettable, and they are an essential and integral part of the nation's fabric.

The statement further affirmed that the rights and freedoms of minorities are sacred and fully in accordance with the Constitution and the principles of Islam, ensuring their protection and respect.

About National Minorities Day

National Minorities Day has been observed in Pakistan since 2009, following the government's designation of August 11 as a day to honor and recognize the contributions and dedication of minority communities to the nation's progress. The day is marked by a variety of activities organized nationwide by different religious and cultural minority groups.

This date coincides with the historic address of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, in which he declared the freedom of belief and religious practice for all citizens of Pakistan, emphasizing equal rights for everyone, regardless of their faith or background.

As Pakistan commemorates this day, it stands as a reminder of the nation's commitment to diversity and the ongoing efforts to ensure the inclusion and respect of all its citizens.