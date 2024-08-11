Arshad Nadeem receives hero's welcome home after historic javelin triumph

, Pakistan's javelin thrower has received a hero's welcome upon his return to Lahore's Allama Iqbal International Airport, marking a historic moment for the country. As his plane landed, Lahore Airport erupted with chants of "Long live Pakistan, long live " from a thrilled and enthusiastic crowd.

's plane was honored with a traditional water cannon salute upon arrival. Punjab Information Minister Azma Bokhari, along with federal ministers and other dignitaries, were present to welcome him. A brief but poignant ceremony took place in the airport lounge to mark the occasion.

Nadeem, after ending a 40-year-long wait for a gold medal with a record-breaking 92.97-meter javelin throw, not only secured victory but also knocked defending champion Neeraj Chopra of arch-rival India into second place at the Paris Olympics 2024.

Earlier, President Asif Ali Zardari has instructed authorities to award the prestigious Hilal-e-Imtiaz to athlete for his record-setting performance in javelin throw at the Paris Olympics 2024.

According to a press release from the President Secretariat's Press Wing, "The President will present the civil award to at a special ceremony in recognition of his outstanding achievements in sports. This award will be conferred under Article 259 (2) of the Constitution."

Additionally, in recognition of his success and the broader significance of this moment, Minister for Information, Broadcasting, Culture, and National Heritage Attaullah Tarar announced the issuance of a special postage stamp.

This stamp honors both Nadeem's gold medal win and the Pakistani nation's freedom struggle, celebrating these achievements on the 77th Independence Day.

The initiative was taken on the special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, reflecting the national pride and importance of supporting athletes who bring honor to their country.

Arshad's remarkable achievement has resonated deeply with fans and fellow citizens, elevating his status as an athlete and highlighting the growing prominence of sports in Pakistan.