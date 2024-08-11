Pakistan’s UN representative Munir Akram warns of rising threat from Fitna Alkhawarji and Al-Qaeda

Munir Akram, Pakistan's permanent representative to the United Nations, has sounded the alarm over the growing threat posed by the Fitna Alkhawarji, which he described as a significant danger to both Pakistan and the international community. In an interview, Akram highlighted the connection between Fitna Alkhawarji and Al-Qaeda, urging the global community to take decisive action against these groups and ISIS.

Akram stressed the urgent need for the Afghan government to recognize that lasting peace in the region is unattainable without effectively combating terrorism. He warned that the failure to control these terrorist groups could result in their gaining control over Afghanistan, leading to further instability.

"The Afghan government must understand that the normalization of their relations with the outside world hinges on the eradication of terrorism within their borders," Akram stated. He called for a unified and collective political effort against these terrorist organizations, emphasizing the importance of international cooperation in addressing the threat.

Akram’s remarks come at a time of heightened concern over the activities of terrorist groups in the region, underscoring the critical need for collaborative efforts to ensure regional and global security.