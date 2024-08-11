Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attack on Gaza school

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the brutal Israeli attack on Al-Tabeen School in Gaza yesterday, which resulted in death of over 100 civilians.

The Foreign Office, in a statement on Sunday, said attacking an overcrowded school sheltering displaced persons, particularly when they were performing morning prayers, is a horrific, inhuman, and cowardly act.



The Foreign Office said Israel must be held accountable for these war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

The indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes.

It further said that Pakistan calls on the international community, especially the United Nations and backers of Israel, to take immediate steps to bring an end to the Gaza genocide and to protect the people of Gaza.