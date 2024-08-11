Sunday, August 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attack on Gaza school

Pakistan strongly condemns Israeli attack on Gaza school
Web Desk
8:33 PM | August 11, 2024
National

Pakistan on Sunday condemned the brutal Israeli attack on Al-Tabeen School in Gaza yesterday, which resulted in death of over 100 civilians.

The Foreign Office, in a statement on Sunday, said attacking an overcrowded school sheltering displaced persons, particularly when they were performing morning prayers, is a horrific, inhuman, and cowardly act.

The Foreign Office said Israel must be held accountable for these war crimes and genocide in Gaza.

The indiscriminate targeting of civilian populations and facilities is a grave violation of international humanitarian law and constitutes war crimes.

It further said that Pakistan calls on the international community, especially the United Nations and backers of Israel, to take immediate steps to bring an end to the Gaza genocide and to protect the people of Gaza.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024