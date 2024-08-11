Sunday, August 11, 2024
PM stresses upon minorities' role in country's development     

6:27 PM | August 11, 2024
PM Shehbaz Sharif said on Sunday minorities have played a crucial role in the development of the country.

He said this while addressing a special ceremony to mark the national day for minorities where he said for the people and the government of the country, there should be a unified sense of purpose.

“Our minority community played a key role in the Pakistan Movement and, since the creation of Pakistan, has been contributing immensely to nation-building,” the premier said.

On this day the founder of the country had given a historical address in which he said ‘all the communities from whichever religion they belong to are free to go to their respective places of worships’.

The government has been taking the necessary actions to protect the minority community,” he stated. 

