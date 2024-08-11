Police open court

Sunday, August 11, 2024
SIALKOT   -   A khuli kutchery (open court) was held at the Pasrur Circle where SP Investigation Ghulam Abbas listened to complaints and issued directives. The SP said the complaints of the common man would be addressed as a top priority and relief would be provided to complainants at the police station level. “The aim of khuli kutcheries is to reduce the barrier between the police and the public by making it easier for citizens to access officers and resolve their problems at their doorsteps,” he added.

