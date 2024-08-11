Preparations and events underway for Independence day celebrations across the country

As Independence Day approaches, preparations and celebrations are in full swing across the country, with a significant influx of people, especially children and youth, purchasing flags, badges, and various green-colored items, including dresses and caps, to commemorate the anniversary of the motherland's independence.

In Lahore, the Youth Affairs and Sports Department of Punjab organized the 'Azadi Marathon,' an event that saw enthusiastic participation from a diverse group of runners who came together to express their patriotic spirit and celebrate the nation’s independence.

Meanwhile, in Islamabad, a series of events are planned at F-9 Park as part of the Independence Day celebrations. These programs include a vibrant musical concert featuring popular local artists, a spectacular fireworks display, and the city’s first-ever drone show, promising an exciting visual treat for attendees.

To promote environmental awareness and community involvement, a designated tree planting area will be set up in F-9 Park, encouraging families, youth, and children to participate in the festivities while contributing to a greener Pakistan. This initiative aims to highlight the importance of environmental conservation as part of the Independence Day celebrations.

These events reflect the patriotic fervor and collective enthusiasm of the nation as citizens come together to celebrate the country’s independence with a renewed sense of unity and pride.