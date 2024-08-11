Sunday, August 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Preparations for I-Day celebrations at peak

APP
August 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

SUKKUR   -   As the Independence Day is approaching closer, a large number of stalls displaying national flags, bunting, flag-coloured dresses and other accessories have been set up at markets and streets to attract buyers across the Sukkur division.

The patriotic youngsters, especially children, can be seen around these stalls, buying flags, bunting, badges and Jashan-i-Azadi dresses to finalize their preparations for celebrating the Independence Day in a befitting manner.

In Sukkur, vendors have set up stalls of colourful bunties, national flags, banners and pictures of national heroes who struggled day and night to achieve a common goal. National songs nowadays are in the air which gives the message that the whole nation is united and tidy. The national flags would be hoisted at all important buildings to celebrate the day in a befitting manner. Local FM and Radio Pakistan Khairpur has chalk out series of special programmes in connection with the Independence Day celebrations to highlight the progress made by the country in different fields since its inception.

Preparations and events underway for Independence day celebrations across the country

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024