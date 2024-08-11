Preparations on for Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS), Urs of Hazrat Data Ganj Bakhsh

LAHORE - Lahore Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider, chairing a meeting held at DC’s Office here on Saturday, reviewed the administrative arrangements and preparations for the upcoming Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (AS) and the Urs of Hazrat Osman bin Ali Hajveri, known as Data Ganj Bakhsh (RA). The meeting was attended by the Additional Deputy Commissioner, Assistant Commissioners, and representatives from various departments including Metropolitan Corporation Lahore (MCL), Lahore Waste Management Company (LWMC), Water and Sanitation Agency (WASA), Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO), Parks and Horticultural Authority (PHA), SNGPL, Police, Civil Defence and other departments. Deputy Commissioner Rafia Haider received a comprehensive briefing on the arrangements and issued specific directives to ensure smooth proceedings.

She instructed the Assistant Commissioner City to conduct inspections of the procession routes. MCL will handle patchwork and lighting arrangements along the procession routes. LWMC has been tasked with ensuring cleanliness and sanitation along the procession routes. WASA will deploy dewatering machinery on the procession routes to address any issues arising from monsoon rains. LESCO was directed to immediately remove any hanging wires along the procession routes. Rescue 1122 vehicles will be stationed along the routes to provide immediate assistance, if needed.

Civil Defence personnel will work alongside male and female police officers to ensure robust security throughout the events. The DC emphasized the importance of coordination among all departments to ensure a safe and well-managed observance of the significant religious occasions.