Promoting Arts

It is rightly said that arts are the heartbeat of human civilisation, a reflection of our deepest emotions, values, and experiences. They have the power to bring people together, helping to break down social barriers and promote understanding between communities. It is very important to promote both artists and the arts as they embrace diversity and explore new forms of expression. They inspire, educate, and unite people across cultures and generations. By promoting the arts, we can make a meaningful impact and create a thriving arts ecosystem.

FARIS KHALIQ,

Kech.