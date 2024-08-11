Robber killed in Shikarpur police encounter

SHIKARPUR - A robber was killed while his accomplices managed to escape after exchange of fire with police here on Saturday. According to details, the encounter took place in jurisdiction of Dakhan police station in Shikarpur after a gang of robbers came across police. In exchange of fire, one robber was killed while his accomplices managed to escape from the scene. The body of killed robber whose identity could not be ascertained was shifted to hospital.

Two most wanted terrorists arrested in Larkana

The Counter-Terrorism Department (CTD) has arrested two most wanted terrorists belonging to a banned organization in Naudero, Larkana.

As per details, the CTD recovered 350 grams of explosive material, 6 detonators, Kalashnikov powder, wire, nut bolts, and a grenade from the terrorists’ possession.

According to the Counter-Terrorism Department, the arrested terrorists, Jamil Sheikh and Habibullah Jatoi, residents of Mehrabpur, were involved in the May 29 blast at the DSP office.

During interrogation, the terrorists revealed that they had received training in Kandahar, Afghanistan and they were planning to carry out a bomb blast at the Ladies Jail and the Larkana Stadium on August 14.

The CTD has registered a case against the terrorists under the Anti-Terrorism Act.