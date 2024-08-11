Sunday, August 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Romania: PNS HUNAIN commences maiden voyage for Pakistan

Romania: PNS HUNAIN commences maiden voyage for Pakistan
Our Staff Reporter
August 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -   The recently commissioned Pakistan Navy ship HUNAIN departed from Constanta, Romania for maiden voyage to Pakistan. Earlier, Fleet Commander of Romanian Navy, Rear Admiral Cornel COJOCARU also visited the ship and called on the Commanding Officer. Upon departure, PNS HUNAIN conducted Passage Exercise with Romanian Navy ship LASTUNUL, a Pakistan Navy news release on Saturday said.

PNS HUNAIN is the 3rd of the 4 Offshore Patrol Vessels (OPVs) being constructed at DAMEN Naval Shipyard Romania.  

PNS HUNAIN is equipped with state of the art weapons and sensors.  The addition of PNS HUNAIN  will  bolster Pakistan Navy’s combat potential in safeguarding maritime frontiers and ensuring maritime security in the Arabian Sea and beyond.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024