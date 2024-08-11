Roof collapses in AJK, Karachi claim lives, injure several

At least one person was killed and four others were injured in a tragic roof collapse incident near Barnala village in Bhimber, Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK), due to heavy rain.

In a separate incident in Karachi, at least two people lost their lives and nine others were injured in multiple roof collapses. One of the incidents occurred near the Chakewara police station in the Old Lyari area.

According to a Rescue 1122 Sindh spokesman, as soon as the Central Command and Control received the emergency call, a team of the Urban Search and Rescue reached the site with a Disaster Response Vehicle. Two bodies were pulled out from the rubble, and seven injured individuals were rushed to the hospital.

In another incident in Lyari’s Khadda Market, two people were injured when the roof of a house collapsed. The injured were taken to Civil Hospital for treatment.

These incidents come after a tragic event on March 4, when at least seven people died and two others were injured in the Matta area of the Swat district due to a roof collapse. Rescue 1122 reported that all bodies and injured persons were recovered from the rubble and transported to a nearby hospital.