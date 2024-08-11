Salik denise reports of 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims missing in Iraq

ISLAMABAD - Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain Saturday regretted reports attributed to him regarding 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims missing in Iraq, calling the reports on missing pilgrims ‘false and misleading’. Chaudhry Salik Hussain firmly denied recent media reports suggesting the disappearance of 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims (Zaireen) in Iraq. Addressing the controversy, the Minister clarified that he made no such statement during a recent Senate committee meeting, calling the reports “entirely false and misleading.”

He emphasised the importance of accurate reporting and urged media outlets to verify information before publishing. The Minister explained that Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iraq for religious pilgrimages, known as Ziarat, primarily through private operators. He maintained the Ministry is actively working towards improving the facilitation process for these pilgrims, ensuring their safety and well-being during their spiritual journey. He also reaffirmed the government’s dedication to safeguarding the interests of Pakistani pilgrims abroad, urging responsible journalism to prevent unnecessary panic and misinformation, according to a clarification issued by the ministry.