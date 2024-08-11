Sunday, August 11, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Salik denise reports of 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims missing in Iraq

Salik denise reports of 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims missing in Iraq
Our Staff Reporter
August 11, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -  Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Chaudhry Salik Hussain Saturday regretted reports attributed to him regarding 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims missing in Iraq, calling the reports on missing pilgrims ‘false and misleading’. Chaudhry Salik Hussain firmly denied recent media reports suggesting the disappearance of 50,000 Pakistani pilgrims (Zaireen) in Iraq. Addressing the controversy, the Minister clarified that he made no such statement during a recent Senate committee meeting, calling the reports “entirely false and misleading.”

He emphasised the importance of accurate reporting and urged media outlets to verify information before publishing. The Minister explained that Pakistani pilgrims travel to Iraq for religious pilgrimages, known as Ziarat, primarily through private operators. He maintained the Ministry is actively working towards improving the facilitation process for these pilgrims, ensuring their safety and well-being during their spiritual journey. He also reaffirmed the government’s dedication to safeguarding the interests of Pakistani pilgrims abroad, urging responsible journalism to prevent unnecessary panic and misinformation, according to a clarification issued by the ministry.

Preparations and events underway for Independence day celebrations across the country

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-11/Lahore/epaper_img_1723348867.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Advertisement

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024