Sanitary Concern

Hyderabad, the second most populous city in Sindh, has a literate population but is unfortunately plagued by serious litter issues that pose significant health risks to its residents. The widespread presence of waste on streets and roads highlights the administration’s failure to maintain proper sanitation. The citizens also share the blame, often neglecting to dispose of litter in the provided waste bins in designated areas.

Prioritising cleanliness is crucial, as it is highly valued in Islam. The Prophet Muhammad (PBUH) stressed the importance of keeping one’s surroundings clean, stating, “Cleanliness is half of faith.” Therefore, the authorities must take stringent measures to ensure Hyderabad becomes a cleaner city.

WASEEM AHMED,

Sohbatpur.