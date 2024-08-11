Six-year-old boy drowns in pond

HYDERABAD - A six years old child drowned to death in a pond of rainwater in the Railway Workshop America Quarters area here on Saturday.

According to Hali Road police, the deceased child Muhammad Ahad was visiting American Quarters locality with his parents to meet some relatives.

The police said the child slipped in the pond and was later pulled out dead.

Suspect arrested in injured condition after encounter

A suspect was shot and injured before being arrested by the police in an encounter near Giddu Naka area. The police spokesman Awais Rajput informed here on Saturday that the police was allegedly engaged in an exchange of fire by two suspects riding on a motorbike. He claimed that one of the suspects was hit by a bullet in his leg and he was subsequently rounded up, however, he added, his accomplie managed to escape.

The injured suspect, Manzoor Ali Kalhoro, was shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH) for treatment. The spokesman said the police were checking the previous criminal record of Kalhoro.