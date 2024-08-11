Thieves, robbers continue to strike in Gujar Khan

GUJAR KHAN - Thieves and robbers continue to strike in Gujar Khan areas with impunity while residents have expressed their dissatisfaction over the miserable performance of Gujar Khan, Mandra, and Jatli police stations in curbing the surging crime rate.

A resident of Mandra, Asim Sarang, reported to the local police that his rickshaw, valued at Rs120,000, was stolen by unidentified individuals. According to him, his rickshaw was crucial for supporting his family’s livelihood.

Tayyab Mahmood, a resident of Hosang village, has reported to the Jatli police that his two goats, with an estimated value of Rs100,000, were brazenly stolen from right outside his house. The culprits behind this audacious act remain unidentified. According to him, his livelihood depended on cattle farming, and he suffered significant financial losses.

A resident of Chakwal, Nadeem Akhter, informed the Jatli police about the theft of his CD-70 motorbike, valued at Rs35,000. The incident occurred outside a mosque on Sukho road.

A resident of Harnal village, Muhammad Zohaib, recently filed a report with the Mandra police. According to Zohaib, unknown thieves managed to steal sanitary material worth Rs250,000 from his under-construction house.

Ameer Zaheer, a resident of the Mandra area, reported to the Mandra police that his electric store was broken into by unknown burglars during the night. When he opened his shop in the morning, he discovered that several items had been stolen, including five batteries worth Rs175,000, eight fans worth Rs70,000, ten inverters worth Rs70,000, nine bundles of electric and solar wires worth Rs200,000, and other electric devices worth Rs115,000.

A resident of Jairo Ratiyal village, Danial Tanveer, reported an incident to the Gujar Khan police that he was approached by a man who offered him a lift and asked for directions to a restaurant. According to his account, he agreed to the offer and got into his car, where he found four individuals already seated. According to the victim, while passing through Gujar Khan city, he was allegedly robbed at gunpoint of Rs250,000 in cash, his CNIC, and an arms license. The assailants then forcibly ejected him from the moving vehicle.

Arshad Mahmood, a resident of Ward No. 6, filed a report with the Gujar Khan police regarding the theft of his CD-70 bike. The bike, valued at Rs40,000, was lifted from outside his house.

Saqib Ali, a local resident, informed the Gujar Khan police about an unfortunate incident. He had parked his Honda 125 bike outside Bangial Plaza on Tehsil Road at 9 am. However, upon returning at 2 pm, he discovered that his bike had been stolen.

The residents have called on Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif to appoint capable police officers in Gujar Khan and Rawalpindi to address the rising crime rate and recover stolen valuables.