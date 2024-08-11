Three soldiers martyred, four terrorists killed in Tirah Valley

RAWALPINDI - Three soldiers embraced martyrdom while four terrorists were killed during security operations in Tirah Valley, Pakistan Army said on Saturday.

According to the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), on 9 August 2024, fire exchange took place between Security Forces and the Khwarij at three different locations in Tirah Valley of Khyber District.

Resultantly, four khwarij were sent to hell due to effective engagement by own troops.

However, during the intense fire exchange, three brave sons of soil; Havildar Inam Gul (age: 37 years, resident of District Mianwali), Sepoy Muhammad Imran (age: 29 years, resident of District Tank) and Sepoy Iltaf Khan (age: 22 years, resident of District Mardan), having fought gallantly embraced Shahadat.

Sanitization operation is being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area as Security Forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe-out the menace of terrorism and such sacrifices of our brave soldiers further strengthen our resolve.

President Asif Ali Zardari on Saturday condemned an attack on security forces in Tirah Valley of District Khyber and expressed his condolences on shahadat of security forces personnel.

The president lauded the sacrifices of personnel of security forces who laid down their lives for the motherland, President Secretariat Press Wing said in a press release.

He paid tribute to Shaheed Havaldar Inam Gul, Sepoy Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Altaf Khan.

The president lauded the security forces for their actions against Khawarij and sending terrorists to hell.

President Zardari also reiterated the resolve of continuing actions against terrorists.

“The entire nation is standing with its security forces to root out the scourge of terrorism,” a press release quoted the president as saying.

He also prayed for the high ranks of the departed souls in Jannah and for the bereaved families to bear the losses with fortitude. The president wished early recovery of the injured.

Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif has praised the Pakistan Army’s officers and soldiers for their operation against terrorists in Tirah Valley of Khyber District.

In a statement in Lahore, he said the officers and soldiers of the Pakistan Army are purging the country’s soil of Fitna-e-Khawarij terrorists.

He paid tribute to Hawaldar Inam Gul, Sepoy Muhammad Imran and Sepoy Altaf Khan, who sacrificed their lives during the operation.

The Prime Minister reiterated his commitment to continuing the war against terrorism until its complete eradication from the country.

He said the entire nation stands united with the Pakistan Armed Forces in this war on terror.

He said Pakistani nation is proud of its martyrs and their families

Two critically injured in Hangu blast

Two individuals were critically injured in a blast that occurred on the Main GT Road in front of the Vocational College in Hangu, a private news channel and police reported on Saturday.

According to District Police Officer (DPO) Muhammad Khalid, both injured persons were immediately rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment, where their condition remained critical.

The area was swiftly cordoned off by the police, and a search operation was underway to ensure the safety of the surrounding area. An investigation had been started to find the cause of the blast.