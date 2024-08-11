Ties with Dhaka

While Indian misinformation targeting Pakistan has always been common, often attributing various issues in the region to imagined plots by Pakistan or its intelligence agency, the recent change of government in Bangladesh has brought about a new and perplexing evolution in this trend. Indian media commentators and state-aligned voices on social media platforms seem confused and divided on how to frame the situation. They are uncertain whether to claim that the political shift in Bangladesh is a coup orchestrated by Pakistan, a move backed by China, or an intervention by the United States. Unable to pinpoint a clear narrative, many have defaulted to their usual refrain, blaming Pakistan for the crisis.

In response to this chaotic spread of misinformation, Pakistan has wisely chosen to address the issue directly. The official spokesperson for the Foreign Office, Mumtaz Ara Balooj, has firmly denied these allegations, including other wild claims propagated by Indian and Israeli accounts, such as the baseless story that Pakistan might be supplying nuclear weapons to Iran. Addressing and countering this misinformation is crucial for Pakistan, particularly because it is in Pakistan’s interest to cultivate a friendly and secure relationship with the new government in Bangladesh.

Under Sheikh Hasina, anti-Pakistan sentiment was kept alive largely due to historical grievances tied to her father. This sentiment often permeated the population, which otherwise has no inherent reason to be antagonistic towards Pakistan. With the recent change in government, Pakistan has a unique opportunity to build new relations based on current realities and mutual interests with the people of Bangladesh, moving beyond the strained relations of the past.

The presence of the Pakistani High Commissioner at the inauguration of the new Prime Minister in Bangladesh is a positive and proactive step by the Pakistani government. It signals an intention to engage constructively with the new administration. However, Pakistan must remain vigilant against Indian attempts to disrupt or undermine this budding diplomatic connection.